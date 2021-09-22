Photo from Rico Blanco's Instagram account

Fans could not help but gush over the relationship of OPM veteran Rico Blanco and singer-actress Maris Racal.

On Wednesday, Blanco filled the Instagram app with love as he greeted his girlfriend Racal on her birthday.

“Happy birthday madam. Love you so much po,” the singer and music label owner briefly said.

Blanco’s social media greeting came with a series of photos from Racal’s newest single “Asa Naman” and a sweet snap of them together.

“Lord pls tulungan mo ako, hinimatay ako sa sobrang kilig. HBD inday mariz, we luv u,” a netizen commented.

Several music personalities also greeted Racal in the comment section, including Ogie Alcasid, Chito Miranda, and Ebe Dancel.

Racal, on the other hand, also marked her 24th birthday on Instagram with a fierce photoshoot with celebrity lensman BJ Pascual.

Two weeks ago, Blanco and Racal did a duet on “ASAP Natin ‘To” -- for the first time since making their relationship public in May -- performing their first-ever collaboration titled “Abot Langit.”

Blanco was also asked to give a birthday message for Racal after their performance.

“Madami kang gustong gawin, narinig ko 'yung mga bagong kanta niya, marami pa siyang ideas. So sana huwag kang ma-frustrate na medyo challenging 'yung times ngayon,” he quipped.

“Just continue enjoying what you do, because I think if you enjoy the process, you can dream whatever dream [ang gusto mo] marating,” he added.

Several days after, Racal released her second single this year, “Asa Naman,” which was co-produced by Blanco's Balcony Entertainment and Sony Music Philippines.

The two became first-time collaborators two years ago, when Blanco helped produce Racal’s “Abot Langit,” released in May 2019.

Since then, he produced the actress’ 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."