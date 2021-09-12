Rico Blanco shares birthday wish for Maris Racal after 'ASAP' duet

MANILA – For the first time since making their relationship public, Rico Blanco and Maris Racal did a duet on “ASAP Natin ‘To”, performing their first-ever collaboration titled “Abot Langit.”

This comes a week after Racal also joined Blanco in the same stage, although they did not sing together at the time.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May.

Speaking with Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid after their performance, Racal said she is happy that they were finally able to sing together on the ABS-CBN concert variety show.

Blanco, for his part, appeared flushed saying he is not used to being teased about his love life while on a live show.

Nonetheless, he shared he loves Racal because “she’s an amazing person.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

When prodded by Alasid to share his wish for Racal, whose birthday was being celebrated on ASAP, Blanco said: “Madami kang gustong gawin, narinig ko yung mga bagong kanta niya, marami pa siyang ideas. So sana huwag kang ma-frustrate na medyo challenging yung times ngayon.”

“Just continue enjoying what you do, because I think if you enjoy the process, you can dream whatever dream [ang gusto mo] marating,” he added.

The two became first-time collaborators two years prior, when Blanco helped produce Racal’s “Abot Langit,” released in May 2019.