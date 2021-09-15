WATCH: Maris Racal releases new single ‘Asa Naman’

Watch more on iWantTFC

Just months after the release of her hit song "Ate Sandali", Maris Racal is back on the music scene with the release of a new single "Asa Naman" on Wednesday.

Racal’s latest song was co-produced again by Balcony Entertainment, which is owned by the actress’ boyfriend Rico Blanco, and Sony Music Philippines.

The same music labels co-produced her last song “Ate Sandali” which was released in June.

“Asa Naman” was released on Racal’s YouTube channel and has garnered more than 25,000 views as of writing. It can also be streamed on digital platforms.

Watch more on iWantTFC

This won’t be the first time Racal and Blanco are working on music together.

The couple first teamed up on the 2019 song "Abot Langit," after Blanco replied to Racal’s tweet looking for people to collaborate with.

Since then, he produced the actress’ 2020 songs "Not For Me" and "Kahit Na Anong Sablay."

For “Ate Sandali,” Blanco imbued it with an electronic-pop sound that gave life to a composition that Racal had almost forgotten.

“Kasi 'di talaga siya type but I realized kung si Lady Gaga or K-pop nadadala tayo sa ibang mundo, so can’t I do the same?" Racal earlier said.