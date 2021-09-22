Angel Locsin gets real about weight loss journey

Angel Locsin opens up about her weight-loss journey. Instagram: @therealangellocsin

MANILA — Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin said her weight loss journey has had “struggles and bumps,” as she encouraged her followers on the same pursuit to move at their own pace and not let pressure get to them.

Locsin spoke openly about the topic on Wednesday night, as photos of her with a noticeably slimmer figure went viral.

In those photos, which Locsin posted the night prior, she is seen posing in workout attire, to share her weight-loss progress.

Locsin, in her latest post, shared a closeup of her tummy, with a smiley face drawn on it.

“About my recent post that became viral, first, I want to say that knowing how to pose the right way can help you look slimmer. I think everyone who posts OOTDs or watched ‘Top Model’ knows this,” she said, referring to the hit TV model search.

“So for those struggling to lose that extra weight, please don’t feel pressured. I tell you that I understand that it’s not easy, having been fighting weight gain for years,” she said.

Locsin, who entered showbiz in 2002, has essayed numerous action roles that showed her fit physique over the years. She was also voted the “Sexiest Woman Alive” by readers of FHM in 2005 and 2010.

In 2015, she had a spine injury that vastly limited her movements, including the rigorous workout she had been accustomed to, such as weightlifting.

In June this year, Locsin shared she has embarked on a new diet and fitness program to address her weight gain, a few months after photos of her fuller figure circulated on social media.

“Pressure did not and will not help,” she said on Wednesday. “Just take your time. Your body, your rules. Just don’t forget to love every inch of you in the process, no matter what other people may say.”

“You are more than your weight or how you look. What’s important is how you feel and think of yourself. Shine. Don’t let the perception of others dim your light. I know you are trying. I know it’s hard. I understand,” Locsin reminder her followers.

As for her own weight-loss plan, Locsin said she remains a “work in progress,” and emphasized that she continues to grapple challenges behind the triumphs.

“Slowly, yes I was able to slim down—but I’m acknowledging that I’m still a work in progress. Though I feel good now. I’ve been taking care of my health and trying out something new. I will share with you my process and journey some other time, when I’m more confident na. But this is not without struggles and bumps,” she wrote.

“I will not let anyone dictate my pace. But I am looking forward to what I can achieve in the next 3 months or so. Love you, fats and all.”

