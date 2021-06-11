'Nagbago na ako': How calorie-controlled diet changed Angel Locsin's eating habits

MANILA -- It was a calorie-controlled diet that finally changed Angel Locsin's eating habits, as noticed by one of the Kapamilya star's close celebrity friends.

Actress Bubbles Paraiso pointed out the drastic change in Locsin's eating behavior in an Instagram Stories post on Thursday.

Paraiso, who is also a certified yoga teacher and triathlete, was surprised to see her friend finally eating vegetables -- something that the latter has not done for the longest time.

"Just want to share how proud I am," she said, tagging Locsin's Instagram account. "Kumakain na siya ng gulay ngayon."

"She used to put anything green on my plate," she added.

Sharing Paraiso's post, Locsin said in response: "Sorry hindi ko na mabibigay ang gulay ko sa 'yo. Nagbago na ako."

"It's time to move on," she proclaimed in jest.

It was early this week when Locsin first opened up about her new diet with the help of a nutritionist.

Her new eating plan requires her to consume only 800 calories a day, which is expected to result in rapid weight loss.

The Kapamilya star has been giving fans a glimpse of her diet journey, posting photos of her meals which consist of small portions of vegetables and meat.

Locsin, who is engaged to film producer Neil Arce, earlier addressed comments criticizing her physique.

"May mga bagay kasi na hindi mo dapat gawin sa kapwa mo. Kung ang taong ito comfortable siya sa ginagawa niyang 'yan, ayaw ko mag-deal sa mga ganoong klaseng tao. Kasi sad ang life niya. Kasi ako, wala akong problema. Bakit ikaw ang dami mong isyu? Ako nga, walang isyu, e. Katawan ko 'to, ako 'to, sarili ko 'to," she said in a 2019 interview.

