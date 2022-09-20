Actress Ruffa Gutierrez spent some quality time with her youngest daughter Venice in Italy.

In a series of Instagram posts, Gutierrez shared a video of her bonding moment with her daughter in Milan.

"Ciao! Strolling through Italy’s fashion capital. @venicebektas is laughing at me.," Gutierrez wrote in her most recent post.

She also shared photos of her and Venice inside the airplane.

Just last week, Venice, Gutierrez's youngest daughter with former husband Yilmaz Bektas, celebrated her 18th birthday.

"You’re now a young lady! Soar high, follow your dreams and travel the world," Gutierrez wrote on her previous Instagram post.

Gutierrez and Bektas have another daughter Lorin, who turned 19 last month.

