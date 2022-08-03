Ruffa Gutierrez celebrates daughter Lorin's birthday

MANILA – Ruffa Gutierrez rang her firstborn’s birthday two days early.

On Instagram, the actress was more than thrilled to welcome August, which is the birth month of her daughter Lorin.

Sharing several photos of her and Lorin, Gutierrez wrote: “Hellooo, August! In two days, my firstborn - Lorin Gabriella - turns nineteen.”

“From the moment she was born, she stole my heart and changed my life forever,” she added.

Gutierrez then penned a heartwarming message for Lorin.

“My Lorini Pie, always remember that you are a blessing. You make everyone so happy! Stay focused, study hard and keep moving towards your goals,” Gutierrez said.

Before greeting her, Gutierrez said: “No boys muna - Advanced Happy Birthday, Cutie! We love you.”

Lorin, who is Gutierrez’s daughter with her former husband Yilmaz Bektas, turns 19 on August 3.

Aside from Lorin, Gutierrez and Bektas have another daughter, Venice.