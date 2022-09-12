LOOK: Ruffa Gutierrez's daughter Venice turns 18

MANILA -- Venice, the youngest daughter of actress Ruffa Gutierrez celebrated her 18th birthday on Sunday.

Gutierrez shared her message for the special day of her daughter with former husband Yilmaz Bektas as she posted photos of Venice on her social media account.

"You’re now a young lady! Soar high, follow your dreams and travel the world," Gutierrez wrote on her Instagram page, asking her daughter if she is excited for their trip to Europe.



Venice is the second child of Gutierrez and Bektas. Their eldest daughter Lorin turned 19 last month.

In 2007, Gutierrez and then-husband Bektas announced their separation after four years of marriage. Their union was annulled in 2012.

Gutierrez's two daughters reunited with their father in Istanbul in June.



