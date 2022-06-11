Photos from Ruffa Gutierrez's Instagram account



MANILA – For the first time in 15 years, the two daughters of Ruffa Gutierrez exchanged hugs with their businessman father Yilmaz Bektas in a heartwarming reunion in Turkey.

On Saturday, Gutierrez took to Instagram to share a snippet of Bektas meeting Lorin and Venice at the airport – more than a decade since the former couple severed ties.

“The greatest love story of all time is between a father and his daughters. A beautiful and heartwarming reunion after 15 years of being apart,” Gutierrez said in the caption.

In the short clip, Bektas surprised his two daughters with a big hug and forehead kisses as soon as he saw them at the Istanbul Airport.

Lorin, 18, and Venice, 17, were warmly welcomed also by the Bektas family as seen in some snaps included in the video clip.

Gutierrez personally brought her daughters to the airport in Manila last Friday, appearing to be equally excited for the two to meet their “baba.”

"My cuties, have a meaningful, memorable and fun trip! Take lots of pics & videos. Better yet, vlog! I love you," she said.

Last month, in a vlog of talent manager and veteran entertainment writer Ogie Diaz, Gutierrez confirmed that Venice had reconnected with her father over the phone. The actress then shared her hope that her daughters would meet their father again.

Early this year, the actress marked 10 years since the annulment of her marriage with Bektas.