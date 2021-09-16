It's official! Lovi Poe is now a Kapamilya

MANILA – It’s official! Showbiz royalty and multi-talented artist Lovi Poe is now a Kapamilya after inking a deal with ABS-CBN on Thursday.

On her first day as a Kapamilya, Poe set foot in the ABS-CBN compound where she had a red carpet welcome led by ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, group CFO Rick Tan, and Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal.

Poe’s talent manager Leo Dominguez also joined the ceremony.

Following the contract signing, Poe will jump right into her first project as a Kapamilya opposite Piolo Pascual, who has also returned to his home network on Thursday.

It would be Poe’s second ABS-CBN project overall, after she starred in the 2020 iWantTFC original movie “Malaya,” for which she clinched a Gawad Urian Best Actress nomination.

Meanwhile, Poe also thanked GMA-7 for taking a chance on her when she decided to join showbiz over a decade ago.

“I would like to thank GMA for taking a chance on this unknown dreamer; for believing in me and supporting me all these years. I have utmost respect and gratitude to the network that has given me my roots and a heart full of memories,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for planting my dreams. Thank you for giving it time, love and effort to water it,” Poe added.



It was in 2006 when Poe was first introduced to the public as a recording artist. Since then, her timeless charm and versatility as an artist have enabled her to take on diverse projects, from acting in film and TV to being a successful recording artist and style icon.

She has won several awards throughout her career, including Best Actress trophies from FAMAS Awards and the Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival. Poe is also a beloved fashion muse, having posed for numerous magazine covers all around the world.

This year, Poe launched her recording career in the United States by releasing the original songs “Candy,” “Lost,” and “Under” under the Los Angeles-based VIM Entertainment.

She is also working on an EP with American producers Bob Robinson, KrisKeyz, and Grammy winner Omen that will be released soon.



Poe is also set to star in her first Hollywood movie, the biopic “The Chelsea Cowboy,” alongside British stars Alex Pettyfer and Poppy Delevingne. In the film, she gets to play English singer and icon Dana Gillespie.

Poe is the daughter of late action star Fernando Poe Jr. The actress has time and again recalled in many interviews that FPJ remains her inspiration and motivation to succeed and remain grounded.