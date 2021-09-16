Piolo to star with Lovi Poe in new ABS-CBN teleserye

MANILA -- Award-winning actor Piolo Pascual recently promised to "see you soon" and on Thursday, he made good on his word as he signed up anew with ABS-CBN, his home network for many years.

The red carpet was rolled out for Pascual before his contract signing in ABS-CBN, where he was joined by ABS-CBN president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, group CFO Rick Tan, Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, and his talent manager Lulu Romero.

Pascual is set to headline two new ABS-CBN programs -- a television series with new Kapamilya star Lovi Poe, and a romantic-comedy series with Angelica Panganiban.

In an interview with Cinema One last July, Pascual stressed that he never left the Kapamilya network despite not being visible on ABS-CBN shows since the shutdown of the station in 2020.

“At the end of the day, I never left,” he briefly quipped.

In his over 25 years as a Kapamilya, Pascual became known as a man of many talents. But what truly brought him closer to audiences over the years are his shows and movies that have become part of their lives and are now considered Filipino classics.

With hit shows like “Mangarap Ka,” “Lobo,” “Lovers in Paris,” “Noah,” box-office films such as “Dekada ’70,” “Starting Over Again,” “Milan,” “Don’t Give Up on Us,” and many more, Pascual solidified his status as the country’s most sought-after leading man and one of the finest actors of his generation.