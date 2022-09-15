MANILA -- Actress-dancer Rochelle Pangilinan will be part of the upcoming movie of Kapamilya stars Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria.

In an Instagram post, Pangilinan shared a photo of her with Martin and Sta. Maria on the set. Manuel Chua was also spotted in the picture.

"Ang probinsyana … Tsar! Soon," Pangilinan wrote.



In a recent interview, Martin said he is excited to work with Sta. Maria in "Labyu With An Accent," an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

The upcoming film, he said, is their way of saying thank you to all the avid supporters of the the recently concluded “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano” and “The Broken Marriage Vow."

”Ito na rin 'yung way ng pasasalamat namin talaga sa mga taong tumangkilik at sumama sa 'min sa aming mga teleserye. Kaya ngayong Pasko, ito ang inihahandog at inireregalo namin sa kanila,” Martin said.

Sta. Maria echoed the same sentiments, adding that she is excited to work with the Kapamilya actor, who will also be directing the MMFF movie.

“Sobrang grateful ko na mapabilang sa proyektong ito. Siyempre, katrabaho si Coco Martin. Hindi ko lang siya leading man dito. First time na makakatrabaho ko siya bilang director,” she said.

“Labyu With An Accent” will revolve around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) who come from different backgrounds. Trisha spent about 20 years living and working in the US, while Gabo has been working in different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF along with Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC