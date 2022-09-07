Jodi Sta. Maria nervous to be directed by Coco Martin

Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria will star in the MMFF movie 'Labyu With An Accent.' Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – While she is excited to work with Coco Martin, actress Jodi Sta. Maria admitted that she is also nervous, especially since the actor will also be directing.

“Labyu With An Accent,” an entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), marks the first team-up of the two prized Kapamilya stars.

“Sobra kong excited na madirek ng isang Coco Martin na alam naman natin na napakataba ng utak, napakagaling na director,” said Sta. Maria during a press conference Wednesday.

But, at the same time, Sta. Maria has also done research about her co-star and his working style.

Just like in "Probinsyano," Coco will also be the director of the film aside from being the lead actor.



Jodi reveals she is a bit nervous to work with Coco as a director. pic.twitter.com/0ugNboKL98 — Karl Cedrick Basco (@cedrickkbasco) September 7, 2022

“Kinakabahan… since magkatrabaho kami hindi lang bilang artista, magiging director ko siya, I had to ask questions talaga na ano 'yung working style niya. Syempre kailangan ko mag-adjust dun. Anong oras ba siya nagigising? Para alam ko kung anong oras ba tayo dapat nasa set para ma-adjust ko 'yung tulog ko,” she explained.

The actress added that she welcomes that Martin allows his actors to go off-script to make the character more personal.

“Buhay ang istorya, hindi siya nakakahon. That means there will be times na ito 'yung scene, sabihin mo kung anong gusto mong sabihin and then magbatuhan tayo,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Martin, who has worked with many actors in ABS-CBN through “Ang Probinsyano,” admitted that he feels pressured to work with Sta. Maria, who is regarded as one of the best actresses in the country.

“As a co-actor, ninenerbyos ako. Isa siya sa pinakamagaling na artışa sa buong Pilipinas. As a director, dun ako nacha-challenge kasi alam kong magaling siya. Sa umpisa medyo mahirap, pero ako kasi, nagtitiwala ako sa actor ko,” said Martin.

“Sobra naman ang tiwala ko kay Jodi. Kaya ako kinakabahan bilang artista pero as a director, maning-mani sa kaniya ito,” he added.



He is also optimistic about the outcome of their movie, knowing that they are both willing to meet halfway.

“Labyu With An Accent” will be shot in the Philippines and in the US. They will be flying abroad at the start of October.

The story of the movie will revolve around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) whose backgrounds are entirely different from one another.

Trisha spent some 20 years living and working in the US while Gabo works different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two characters will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF alongside Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

