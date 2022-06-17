MANILA -- "The Broken Marriage Vow" star Jodi Sta. Maria took to social media to share her thoughts as she turned 40 on Thursday, June 16.



Posting a photo of her in Prague, Czech Republic, Sta. Maria said that life has "grounded me in "new ways."

The actress shared what she has learned so far in the past four decades.

"Had to learn and unlearn certain things. Love and let go of situations and people. Ignore noises and live a life that’s empowering to me," she said.

"Stay calm and realize it's okay not to have everything figured out. Consciously remind myself to be grateful in every situation and cast my cares on the Lord," added Sta. Maria, who also expressed her gratitude to all those who remembered her birthday.

Based on her Instagram feed, Sta. Maria is touring Europe with her son, Thirdy.

Her latest project, "The Broken Marriage Vow," is now down to its last episodes. The show, a Philippine remake of the BBC hit "Doctor Foster," also stars Zanjoe Marudo, Sue Ramirez, and Zaijian Jaranilla.