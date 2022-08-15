MANILA -- Following its highly successful and trending finale last Friday, the cast of “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano” went out on Sunday to personally thank their avid viewers for the past seven years.

Led by Coco Martin, the cast showed up at Vista Mall and greeted hundreds of their supporters.

Coco Martin leads cast of ‘Ang Probinsyano’ in thanksgiving event at Vista Mall on Sunday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News Coco Martin leads cast of ‘Ang Probinsyano’ in thanksgiving event at Vista Mall on Sunday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News Coco Martin leads cast of ‘Ang Probinsyano’ in thanksgiving event at Vista Mall on Sunday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News Coco Martin leads cast of ‘Ang Probinsyano’ in thanksgiving event at Vista Mall on Sunday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News Coco Martin leads cast of ‘Ang Probinsyano’ in thanksgiving event at Vista Mall on Sunday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News Coco Martin leads cast of ‘Ang Probinsyano’ in thanksgiving event at Vista Mall on Sunday. Michael Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

According to Kantar Media, “Ang Probinsyano” was the Philippines’ undisputed No. 1 TV program for five years until mid-2020, when ABS-CBN was forced off free television.

Migrating to digital platforms after the network’s broadcast shutdown, the series steadily regained its wide viewership.

Over the last two years, “Ang Probinsyano” led ABS-CBN titles in marking successive audience milestones on Kapamilya Online Live. Leading up to its conclusion, it logged successive record viewership, with the final episode setting an all-time high 536,543 concurrent live viewers.

The mammoth audience was also seen in the trending topics on Twitter on Friday night, with #FPJsAngProbinsyano and #FPJAP7MissionAccomplished ranking No. 1 in the list at different points. Related terms that also made the top trends were Cardo, Lola Flora, Mara, Hipolito, and Agila.

For Martin, the seven-year run of “Ang Probinsyano” has always been driven by the mission of entertaining and inspiring viewers, fueled by the camaraderie and family that were formed among the series’ cast and creative team.

Related video: