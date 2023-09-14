'Drag Race PH': Hana Beshie, M1ss Jade So surprised by families

Drag queens Hana Beshie and M1ss Jade So. Screenshot from WOW Presents Plus.

MANILA — Drag queens Hana Beshie and M1ss Jade So got surprise sweet messages from their families during the "Untucked" episode of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 aired Wednesday.

While they were waiting for the results, M1ss Jade received a message from her parents.

"Alam ko namang nag-effort ka sa preparation sa show na sinalihan mo lalo na sa mga gown at sa mga props mo tapos wala pang tulog kaya pagbutihan mo diyan, galingan mo, do your very best, iuwi ang korona, bring home the bacon sabi nga nila at panatilihin mo pa ring magpakumbaba kung anuman marating. Always put your feet on the ground. Go, go, Jade. I love you, Jade," her mother said.

M1ss Jade could not contain her emotions and credited her family for helping her prepare for the competition.

"Nung nakita ko siya, sobrang happy ko na, out of words talaga, basta nakita ko lang siya na happy siya sa'kin tas 'yung tatay ko kasi 'yung pinakanag-help sa'kin sa mga looks ko," M1ss Jade said.

Hana was shocked when she saw her parents on screen.

"Hi, Kuya AJ, kamusta ka na diyan? Alam mo miss na miss ka na namin. Alam ko, matagal na matagal mo na tong pinangarap and ito ka na ngayon, you're one step ahead of your dreams. You never fail to amaze us with how passionate you are with your goals in life. Believe in yourself, we know you can do it," Hana's mom said.

"Ipagpatuloy mo lang 'yan, 'nak. Lagi mong tatandaan, nandito lang kami, mama mo, mga kapatid mo, sumusuporta sa'yo. Importante, pray ka palagi sa ating Panginoon. Kayang-kaya mo 'yan, laban lang," her father added.

Hana previously shared that she has been hiding her career as a drag artist from her family.

"Alam na nila. 'Yan 'yung isa sa pinapangarap ko eh, 'yung parang hindi ako magtatago sa kanila. Salamat po. Lahat ng drag ko, nakatago sa ilalim ng kama ko kasi ayokong makita nila tas ngayon na narinig ko na sinabi na nila 'yung drag name ko, sobrang saya ko. Salamat po! Sobrang saya ko po talaga, promise," Hana said.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

