'Drag Race Philippines' season 2 contestants Hana Beshie and Matilduh. Screenshots from WOW Presents Plus.

MANILA — "Drag Race Philippines" season 2 contestants Hana Beshie and Matilduh shared their struggles growing up as a member of the LGBT community.

In the third episode of the show aired Wednesday, Hana revealed that her family doesn't know that she does drag: "Sa bahay namin, alam nila na bakla ako, pero 'di nila alam na nagda-drag ako, parang sa'min naman open secret siya na nagda-drag ako."

Hana shared that her family became distant from her when she came out as a member of the LGBT community with a letter.

"Nag-come out ako sa mama ko muna, via letter, nagsulat ako sa kanya then before ako umalis papuntang school, iniwan ko 'yung letter sa kanya, sabi ko, huwag muna niyang babasahin. Parang umiwas siya sa'kin, tas ako naman t*ng*n* nasaktan ako," Hana recalled.

"Simula nun, isang buwan kaming hindi nag-usap, tas nag-inuman kami ng mga kaibigan ng jowa ko, sobrang lasing ako tas sinundo niya (mother) ako tas pag-uwi sa bahay (hahampasin) niya ako ng tsinelas sa mukha," she added.

Hana, meanwhile, observed that it is a common experience for the LGBT community to feel that they have to prove their worth to be accepted.

"All throughout my life I've been trying to please them, lahat ng gagawin ko sa school, I have to excel in everything kasi 'yun 'yung problema ng mga bakla eh para lang magtanggap ka, gagawin mo 'yung lahat, gusto mo maging proud sila sa'yo," Hana shared.

"Sobrang importante sa'kin na matanggap nila ako kasi, parang wala ka nang kailangan itago, kasi 'yung mga drag items ko, nakatago sa ilalim ng kama ko, hindi nila alam," she added.

Meanwhile, Matilduh shared how one of her teachers forcibly outed her to her mother.

"'Yung teacher ko 'yung nag-out sa'kin nung high school, in-out niya ako sa parents ko, bigayan ng cards kasi 'yun, kausapin 'yung parents, eh may bagsak ako nun, kinausap siya ng mother ko," Matiduh recalled.

"Sabi niya, 'alam niyo po si Matt rumarampa-rampa 'yan, 'yung mga kurtina, ginagawa niyang palda, ... 'Di ako umiimik kasi, bata pa ako second year high school, 'di ko alam kung ano reaksyon ko," she added.

Matilduh shared that she grew distant from her family after that event and had a hard time to be close to them again.

"Ever since nung moment (forced out) na 'yung naging distant ako sa family ko, mahirap siya kasi siyempre gusto kong maging close sa family ko, gusto ko silang makausap, makakwentuhan, pero parang 'di mo siya magawa kasi nahihiya ako nun eh, 'di ko alam kung tanggap nila ako or hindi, so, nilayo ko na lang 'yung sarili ko sa kanila and nadala ko siya even in my early adult life."

Matilduh hopes that she will finally be able to come out to her family soon.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

