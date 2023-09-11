TJ Monterde performs new single 'Palagi' on 'Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter TJ Monterde opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Monday, with his song "Mahika" and his latest single "Palagi."

"Istorya po ng mga kaibigan, ng ibang tao. Pero lahat po ng mga kanta ko ngayon siyempre inaalay ko po sa asawa ko. Masayang-masaya po ang puso ko ngayon," said Monterde, who is married to fellow singer KZ Tandingan.

Monterde also shared about their recent renewal of vows to mark their third wedding anniversary.

Tandingan and Monterde tied the knot on August 28, 2020 at The Farm at San Benito, Batangas after being in a relationship for five years.

"Kasi nung kasal namin, wala 'yung parents namin. So itong pangalawang kasal namin nandiyan na 'yung family namin. Tapos 'yung vows namin instead na i-offer namin sa isa't isa ay in-offer namin sa mga magulang namin," Monterde explained.

Monterde appeare on "Showtime" to promote his upcoming album and shows.

He also promoted "KZ Xperience," the upcoming concert of Tandingan on September 23 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

