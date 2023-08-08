KZ Tandingan gears up for major concert 'KZ Xperience'

MANILA -- OPM singer KZ Tandingan is set to return to the local concert scene with "KZ Xperience" on September 23 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Tandingan, dubbed as the country's Asia’s Soul Supreme, made the announcement through a social media post on Monday.

"After five years since my last one, I’m so happy to share that we are finally bringing some heat to the Newport Performing Arts Theater stage on September 23, 2023 with KZ XPERIENCE! A night full of X-citing new arrangements, X-hilarating prods, X-tra ordinary collaborations and X-ceptional Music! I hope to see you all there!" Tandingan captioned her Instagram post.

Tandingan's last major concert in Manila was "Supreme" at the Mall of Asia Arena in June 2018, although she regularly holds concert abroad.



In 2019, she made history as the first Filipino to perform a sold-out concert at the Dubai World Trade Center Arena.

Tandingan started her career after winning “X-Factor Philippines” in 2012.