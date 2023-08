MANILA -- OPM artists KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde tied the knot again as they marked their third wedding anniversary.

The intimate ceremony held last Monday was attended by Tandingan's parents, who did not make it to the couple's "symbolic" wedding in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Tandingan and Monterde tied the knot on August 28, 2020 at The Farm at San Benito, Batangas after being in a relationship for five years.

