KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde put wedding vows in new song 'Simula'

MANILA – Newlyweds KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde are celebrating the new chapter of their life with another new song.

Titled “Simula,” the song is about how a couple should always remember why they decided to share a life together in case they encounter tough times during their marriage.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News and other media outlets on Thursday, Monterde shared their inspiration behind the song which he and Tandingan co-wrote.

“Nung nag-iisip kami ng topic, nung nakikinig kami ng ibang wedding songs, medyo marami na kasing magagandang wedding songs na ‘I finally met you, and this is our happy ending.’ Nung nag-try na kami magsimulang magsulat, nag-agree kami both na wedding is not actually the happy ending of a relationship. We’re gonna be getting through an even harder journey ahead kasi iisa na tayo,” he said.

“So parang dumating kami sa point na there will be times na it’s gonna get blurry, there will be times na it will get rocky. Realistically speaking, ganun talaga ang mangyayari. When that happens, we go back to this song. We go back to its message,” he added.

“Simula” is the second song in their wedding EP, after “Can’t Wait to Say I Do” where they actually revealed to the public that they have already tied the knot.

When asked if this was how they really wanted to share the wedding news to everyone, Monterde said: “We’ve always wanted to do that na let’s make songs kapag kinasal tayo. Pero 'yung announcement, hindi namin siya plinano.”

“Naging ganun na lang kasi nga nung nagka-pandemic, na-realize namin both na the churches are one of the most affected sa panahon ngayon. So in our own little way, ano ba ang pwede naming matulong sa church namin? Doon namin ni-reveal 'yung wedding sa music video for it to somehow get attention and more views. 'Yung music video kasi is 100% of the proceeds go to our church. Kaya po ganun ang nangyari,” he added.

Just like their first song, all the streaming proceeds of “Simula” will also go to Inspire Church Metro, which provides assistance to those who have been affected by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Tandingan shared how she and Monterde felt when they first heard the complete arrangement of “Simula.”

“It made us both emotional kasi nung nasulat na namin 'yung kanta, it was also the completion of our vows for the wedding. Parang na-realize namin na ito na ‘to. Hindi na to pa-cute lang or joke lang. This is real. Kumbaga, now that we’re finished writing this song, naiintindihan na natin na we’re actually gonna be spending the rest of our lives together,” she said.

In addition to the first two tracks, Tandingan revealed that they will be releasing two more songs before the year ends.

“Yung remaining tracks are both in Bisaya. Pareho kaming galing sa Mindanao and we both speak Bisaya. Na-feel lang namin na it’s perfect na we write songs for each other in Bisaya. Even at home, we speak in Bisaya,” she said.

The couple tied the knot last August 28 at The Farm at San Benito, Batangas after being in a relationship for five years.