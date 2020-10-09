KZ Tandingan opens up about her 'symbolic wedding' with TJ Monterde

MANILA -- Singer KZ Tandingan has finally opened up about her wedding with fellow artist TJ Monterde, which was revealed via a music video released on Thursday night.

The song, “Can’t Wait to Say I Do,” is about exchanging vows and starting “the rest of our lives.”

In an Instagram post on Friday, October 9, Tandingan shared some details of their "symbolic wedding,"which was held in Batangas.

"God finally made our 'puhon' a reality," wrote Tandingan. In Cebuano, the word "puhon" means "hopefully, in God's time" or "God-willing."



"With only a handful of people and our families attending through Zoom, we held our symbolic wedding under a 300 hundred-year-old mango tree," she added.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, Tandingan admitted she walked down the aisle on her wedding day without her parents, who are in Mindanao.

"We didn’t think we could get married this year because our families are in Mindanao and couldn’t fly in. But our folks being the selfless, understanding, and amazing parents they are, encouraged us to get wed," Tandingan said.

"Bittersweet getting married without my parents walking me down the aisle, but I’m thankful that my other dad, @martinnievera, stepped in to give me away," she said.

She then thanked all their friends who underwent tests and isolation just to be with them on their special day.

"Thankful for friends who went out of their way to do multiple testings, isolation, and travel to be with us on our special day. Thankful for all these hard-working people who made sure our intimate dream wedding went smooth and, most importantly, safe," Tandingan said.

Tandingan, 28, and Monterde, 30, got engaged in December 2019, after nearly five years of being a couple.