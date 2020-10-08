Surprise! KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde reveal they’re married through music video

KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde, who have been together for more than five years, share their first kiss as a married couple. YouTube: KZ Tandingan Official

MANILA — Surprise! Musicians KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde are married, they belatedly revealed through a music video released on Thursday.

Fittingly, the newlyweds performed the song “Can’t Wait to Say I Do,” about exchanging vows and starting “the rest of our lives.”

In the music video, Tandingan and Monterde are seen sharing light moments at The Farm at San Benito, Batangas, before glimpses of their wedding ceremony is shown.

Among the brief shots of the wedding include their first kiss as a married couple.

“Safety is our main priority; hence we chose a venue that provides a COVID-free environment,” the music video’s opening states, referring to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone involved underwent a series of COVID-19 testing and were cleared before entry as we complied responsibly with all the strict guidelines.”

The proceeds of the music video, it added, will be donated to Inspire Church Metro.

Tandingan, 28, and Monterde, 30, got engaged in December 2019, after nearly five years of being a couple.