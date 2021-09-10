After admitting mistakes, Paolo Contis feels 'relieved'

MANILA -- Actor Paolo Contis shared that he felt "relieved" after he apologized to his former long-time partner LJ Reyes and publicly admitted that a third party was involved in their controversial breakup.

This was shared by comedian and veteran showbiz writer Ogie Diaz in his newest vlog uploaded on Thursday.

According to Diaz, they talked about what happened after Contis broke his silence about his separation with Reyes through an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 8.

"Sabi niya sa akin: 'I felt relieved kasi alam ko na may kasalanan ako at sinabi ko ang kasalanan ko. Tao lang naman ako, Mama Og. Nagkakamali ako, sinadya man ito o hindi -- nagkamali ako," Diaz added.

Last Wednesday, in a two-part statement posted on Instagram, Contis defended actress Yen Santos, who is now being tagged as the third party in his separation Reyes. The actor, who has admitted that another person was involved in the split, stressed that Santos has nothing to do with the issue.

Contis and Santos star in the movie "A Faraway Land."

The actor admitted that he invited Santos to join him in Baguio, but maintained that she was there "as a friend."

"When LJ left for the States with the kids, I went to Baguio for 3 days dahil ayaw ko sa Manila at gusto kong makapag-isip-isip. Naging insensitive ako about the possible effects ng issue and I invited Yen for a day para may makausap since malapit lang siya sa North din. She went there as a friend. Hindi ko naisip na madadamay siya ng ganito. I'm sorry for this," he added.

Last week, in a tell-all interview with Boy Abunda, Reyes confirmed her breakup with Contis and revealed that it was not mutual.

The former couple has one daughter, 2-year-old Summer. Ten-year-old Aki, Reyes’ son from her past relationship with actor Paulo Avelino, is in the actress’ care and had been close to Contis.



