Why Mona Alawi opted not to have a grand debut party

MANILA -- Mona, the youngest sister of Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi, is now 18 years old.

In a vlog uploaded on Wednesday, Ivana shared how they celebrated the debut of Mona.

According to Ivana, Mona wanted to have a simple celebration with her family. So the sisters, their brother Hash and mother Fatima went to a resort in Batangas and had a pajama party.

There they had a cloud-themed dinner for Mona, who also enjoyed the fireworks display prepared for her special day.

In the vlog, Ivana praised her sister for spending money instead on helping other sick children like her. Mona was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

"Natuwa lang ako sa kanya kasi ayaw niya gumastos sa party," Ivana said.

"Basta sama-sama tayo, makatulong, gusto ko. If puwede, to help kids, ‘yung mga sick kids, kasi I’ve been there and I’m still there, I'm still getting better and since we have the means to do so I really want to help yung other sick kids," said Mona, explaining why she opted not to have a grand debut.



"Nanghihinayang lang ako kasi you know we could use the money to help other people and at the same time, I'm really really happy. I have nothing against big parties, that's nice. Pero ako kasi okay na ako sa tayo-tayo lang kahit small party as long as we are together masaya na ako roon," she said.





