WATCH: Ivana Alawi makes sister Mona cry with birthday surprise

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 21 2020 11:45 AM | Updated as of Aug 21 2020 04:49 PM

MAYNILA -- Mona Alawi, the younger sister of Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi, turned emotional as the latter gave her a surprise for her 16th birthday. 

But before giving the surprise to Mona, Ivana pranked her sister by playing hide-and-seek. While Mona was busy being "it," Ivana, her brother, and their mother bought food and prepared the surprise.

Mona then turned emotional when she received a new laptop from Ivana.

The vlog, which Ivana posted on her YouTube page last Wednesday, now has almost 3 million views.

