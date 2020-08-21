WATCH: Ivana Alawi makes sister Mona cry with birthday surprise

MAYNILA -- Mona Alawi, the younger sister of Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi, turned emotional as the latter gave her a surprise for her 16th birthday.

But before giving the surprise to Mona, Ivana pranked her sister by playing hide-and-seek. While Mona was busy being "it," Ivana, her brother, and their mother bought food and prepared the surprise.

Mona then turned emotional when she received a new laptop from Ivana.

The vlog, which Ivana posted on her YouTube page last Wednesday, now has almost 3 million views.