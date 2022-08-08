MANILA -- Actress Ivana Alawi gave away 8,000 food packs with cash gifts totaling to P1.2 million as her way of thanking her supporters for their continued support to her vlog.

After hitting 15 million YouTube subscribers last February, Alawi said she is only giving back now because she waited for her family to settle at their new house first.

“Mamimigay ulit tayo ng blessings at i-she-share natin ang pagmamahal. Matagal ko na itong plinano at hinintay ko talaga na makalipat ako sa bagong bahay,” she said.

“It’s a good start sa aking paglipat na mag-share ng love kasi mas magaan sa bahay kapag lagi kang namimigay. Ise-celebrate natin ang pag-hit natin ng 15 million subscribers,” she added.

Alawi said it brings her joy to be able to give back to the people who made her dreams possible.

“Sobrang thank you sa inyo for watching and supporting us and loving us and subscribing to us. Sobrang blessed ako na nandiyan kayo. Super ibabalik namin lahat ng blessings na ibinibigay niyo sa amin, and also the love and support na ibinibigay niyo sa pamilya ko.”

Over the past year, Alawi has become one of the most popular showbiz personalities-turned-YouTube stars, alongside the likes of Alex Gonzaga and Donnalyn Bartolome.

Her vlog touches a wide range of content, from “A Day In My Life” vlog and Q&A mukbang sessions, to pranks on her family members and closest friends.

Alawi uploaded her first vlog in August 2019.

Aside from being an actress and YouTube star, Alawi is also an entrepreneur. She recently launched her own skincare brand, which she shared in her most recent vlog.

