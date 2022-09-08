MANILA -- Online singing superstar Gigi de Lana is set to return to US with her band The Gigi Vibes for their upcoming "Domination" concert tour.

TFC announced the dates of De Lana and her band's US shows in a social media post.

De Lana will be performing ⁣ at Alex Theatre, Glendale in California on October 15; South San Francisco HS Theatre in California on October 16; and Silverton Casino, Las Vegas in Nevada on October 21.

Just last month, De Lana was part of "Beyond The Stars," the US concert tour of Star Magic.

De Lana, together with her band The Gigi Vibes, first staged her “Domination” concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, in March. It was the first full concert to be held in Metro Manila after the capital region was deescalated to Alert Level 1.

De Lana and her band also brought “Domination” in the Middle East.

This is the latest showbiz milestone for de Lana, who, within a span of a year, released her debut album and starred in her first series in a lead role.

