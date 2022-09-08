Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria will star in the MMFF movie 'Labyu With An Accent.' Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Award-winning actors Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria have played many characters that left indelible marks in Philippine entertainment.

Martin is coming from the historic seven-year TV run of “Ang Probinsyano,” where he played the iconic role of Cardo Dalisay, which has become a household name in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Sta. Maria earned raves and praise from audiences for her impressive portrayal of Dr. Jill Ilustre in the award-winning ABS-CBN series “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

Now, the two Kapamilya stars are leaving their well-loved characters behind to star in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry of Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent.”

Martin and Sta. Maria admitted on Wednesday that it is a big challenge to present new characters after the success of their series.

“Actually medyo mahirap kasi definitely ayaw namin kung ano na 'yung napanood nila, 'yun din 'yung mapapanood nila o mae-experience nila. Like ako, 7 years na si Cardo Dalisay 'yung ginampanan ko, ibang-iba dito 'yung character ko as Gabo, which is ganun din si Jodi,” Martin said.

For her part, Sta. Maria, who has played numerous roles in more than 20 years in the industry, said she still feels the challenge of reinventing herself as an actress for every project.

“It's so exciting to build a new character. Pero 'yung challenge dun is ano pa 'yung pwede mong gawin, ibahin. Para 'pag napanood nila, sasabihin nila na, 'Ay, 'di ko pa nakikita ito.' Hindi mo maririnig na, 'Parang si ganon lang,’” she told the ABS-CBN press.

Martin, meanwhile, teased that he will be doing something he’s not used to doing.

“Yung mga trabaho, 'yung mga eksena or character namin, talagang inaral namin na ibahin siya. Para ibang experience naman ang ihahain namin sa manonood. Nakaka-challenge,” the actor said. “At saka may mga gagawin ako dito na hindi ko nga alam ba’t gagawin ko.”

“Sabi ko nga, minsan pwede ko naman padaliin sana 'yung trabaho. Pero naniniwala kasi ako na kapag pinaghirapan mo 'yung isang bagay, iba 'yung balik sa iyo nito. Kaya, gusto namin siya paghirapan. Gusto namin na pagagandahin namin 'yung pelikula para sulit naman 'yung ibabayad ng mga tao sa sinehan,” he added.

Sta. Maria also added that the film is definitely a team effort.

“Nandyan 'yung direktor namin, our creative team, our scriptwriters. Team effort siya to be able to put up a new character and wonderful story na kagigiliwan ng Pilipino,” she said.

“Labyu With An Accent” will be shot in the Philippines and in the US. They will be flying abroad at the start of October.

It will revolve around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) whose backgrounds are entirely different from one another. Trisha spent some 20 years living and working in the US, while Gabo works different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two characters will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF alongside Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

