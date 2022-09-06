Members of South Korea’s Lapillus and the Philippines’ BINI dance to each other’s song in their respective TikTok entries. Screenshot

K-pop meets P-pop in new TikTok entries from the girl groups Lapillus and BINI, whose members danced to each other’s song.

Lapillus, the recently launched South Korean music act, is currently in the Philippines for a promotional tour, visiting several ABS-CBN programs.

ABS-CBN’s homegrown P-pop girl group BINI was among those who got to meet Lapillus, including Filipino-Argentinian singer Chanty.

The girls didn’t let pass the opportunity to collaborate on TikTok videos, with Lapillus sharing over the weekend a clip of some members from both groups dancing to the K-pop act’s debut single “Hit Ya!”.

Similarly, BINI on Tuesday released a TikTok entry gathering some of their respective members to perform a part of the choreography of “Lagi,” the Filipino group’s latest single.

Aside from their guest appearances on Kapamilya shows, Lapillus will hold fan meets will hold fan meets at Market! Market! in Taguig on September 10, and at Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces in Quezon City on September 11.

BINI, meanwhile, is gearing up for a packed September, with the scheduled release of its comeback album plus two new singles.

