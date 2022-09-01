'It's B-I-N-I': Nation's girl group kicks off comeback 'fever'

BINI will release its sophomore album in September. ABS-CBN/Star Music

MANILA — “It’s B-I-N-I,” members of the nation’s girl group BINI introduce themselves in a teaser of their new song, kicking off Thursday their comeback “fever” for the entire month of September.

On September 1 alone, the 8-member P-pop act announced two new projects: a direct-messaging platform with their fans via “Backstage Pass,” and being the new faces of an international makeup brand in the Philippines.

#BINI: We are so excited to take over the Official @Viber Channel for all things music this BINI month — September!



Join us as we get personal and share exclusive video updates, giveaways, and more, all in Backstage Pass!

Jhoanna, Aiah, Mikha, Colet, Stacey, Gwen, Sheena, and Maloi will get to interact directly with “Bloom,” or their loyal fanbase, through a messaging app’s virtual backstage, with exclusive snippets of their performances and other engagements.

Another surprise for Bloom on Thursday was the collaboration of BINI with a makeup brand for its latest campaign, which will come with a new track and a matching music video to be released on September 9.

BINI earlier announced that September will see a “fever” of releases marking the group’s comeback.

All in a span of one month, the girls are poised to drop a pre-album release single as well as a comeback single — each with a music video — ahead of their still-untitled sophomore album.

The group behind bubblegum pop tunes “Lagi” and “Da Coconut Nut” appears to be opting for a grittier concept this time, going by its red-and-black teaser image detailing the September offerings.

BINI’s members previously teased that the album is “unexpected” (Maloi) and “different” (Aiah), given the sound of their discography so far.

The second album is arriving nearly a year after the release of BINI’s debut album, “Born to Win,” which produced the TikTok sensation “Na Na Na” among other hits.

Before they were launched as a girl group June 2021, BINI’s members trained for two years under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy — a rigorous program that has paid off, in light of their successive achievements in the past year.

Most recently, BINI was hailed P-Pop Group of the Year by TikTok Philippines, alongside BGYO, MNL48, and SB19.

