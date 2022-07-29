Watch more News on iWantTFC

Being dubbed the “nation’s girl group” has admittedly yet to sink in for members of BINI, whose “kilig” tunes have become viral hits on TikTok and Spotify, and crowd-pleasers at their concerts.

In the last three months alone, BINI took part in three major concerts — "P-Pop Con," "Tugatog," and "Be You" — whose audiences finally convinced the girls that they indeed have a huge following beyond the digital spaces they had to settle with during their pandemic-stricken debut year.

“May impact po pala kami,” Sheena Catacutan, BINI’s youngest member, told ABS-CBN News. “Sa dami ng concerts na nag-perform-an namin, sa lahat ng mga feedback, I can say na, opo, may impact po pala ang BINI.”

Referring to the "Be You" concert headlined by the K-pop act Red Velvet, BINI’s Colet Vergara said: “Noong kami, iniisip namin na iba ang crowd namin, na hindi kami kilala. Iyon ‘yung naiisip namin… Pero noong lumabas kami, grabe po talaga, tsini-cheer nila [kami], ang P-pop.”

Beyond concertgoers cheering for and singing along to BINI, that impact was recently seen in the chart performances of “Na Na Na” and “Lagi,” which both ranked in Spotify’s Viral 50 chart in the Philippines during the same period, this month.

BINI’s Gwen Apuli surmised that “Na Na Na,” in particular, became a TikTok sensation because the song is “relatable.”

“Kahit sino, kaya siyang sayawin, kaya siyang kantahin. Ako, personally, nagugulat ako kasi iba-iba ‘yung paggamit nila ng song. ‘Yung iba, may story, ‘yung iba, sumasayaw ng dance challenge. Nakakatuwa lang po tingnan, kasi sobrang nakakasakay lahat,” she said.

BINI’s popularity online has also translated to a growing list of brand endorsements for the girls -- from gadgets, fast food chain, and most recently, a makeup line.

Across their media outings, whether online or on stage, BINI has become synonymous to “nation’s girl group.” The group’s leader Jhoanna Robles said the title will take a while to get used to, but she did assure this: that with our without the tag, BINI will continue to perform with the same level of polish — and now “kilig” impact — they are known for.

“Sa totoo lang, hindi pa rin po kami sanay ‘pag tinatawag kaming ‘nation’s girl group,’” she said. “Feeling ko, mas maganda rin na hindi namin pinapasok sa isip namin na, ‘Nation’s girl group tayo.’ Mas maganda na ginagawa lang namin kung ano talaga ang ginagawa namin. Nagiging kami lang kami, kung paano ang BINI. Hindi namin ginagawa na, ‘Kailangan ganiyan, kasi nation’s girl group tayo.’ Hindi po ganu’n. Wala man sa amin ‘yung title na ‘yun o na sa amin, ganito po mag-perform ang BINI.”