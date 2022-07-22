BINI is composed of Aiah, Jhoanna, Colet, Mikha, Gwen, Stacey, Maloi, and Sheena. ABS-CBN Music / Couretsy of Metro.Style

MANILA — BINI’s bubblegum pop sound matched with “kilig” lyrics appears to be a hit with Filipino listeners, going by the strong chart showing of two of its Tagalog songs in the genre.

The P-pop act dubbed the “nation’s girl group” clinched two spots in Spotify’s Viral 50 chart in the Philippines, with its latest single “Lagi” holding on to rank 34 — its peak so far — and the TikTok sensation “Na Na Na” climbing two places to 49th on Friday.

Spotify Charts

The July 21 data was the first time both “Lagi” and “Na Na Na” placed in the Top 50 on the same day. Previously, “Na Na Na” peaked at 31, fell below 50, then bounced back to its current position, with a total of 25 days in the top 100. “Lagi,” meanwhile, is just on its 4th day in the chart.

“Na Na Na,” released in October as part of BINI’s debut album “Born To Win,” has been a viral track on TikTok, particularly for its dance challenge originated by @dodongchonk, a BLOOM or loyal of the group.

Spotify Charts

A non-album track, “Lagi” was relased in June and quickly became a fan favorite. Notably, it debuted as the No. 1 song in the iTunes Philippines Songs chart for being the most downloaded track from the digital store.

Both songs have been described as bubblegum pop, typically known for playful beats and sweet, youthful lyrics. Coincidentally, “Lagi” and “Na Na Na” were among BINI’s numbers Friday night during their turn on the “Be You” concert stage, which was headlined by K-pop girl group Red Velvet.