LOOK: 'Banana Sundae' stars reunite

MANILA -- Some of the cast members of ABS-CBN's gag show ‘Banana Sundae’ held a reunion nearly three years since they last saw each other.

John Prats and Jayson Gainza posted photos from the gathering on their respective Instagram accounts.

Also present were Ryan Bang, JC de Vera, Aiko Climaco, Sunshine Garcia, and Angelica Panganiban who was accompanied by her boyfriend Gregg Homan.

Prats was with his wife Isabel Oli and De Vera was with his wife Rikka Cruz. Former SexBomb dancer Garcia was with her husband Alex Castro.

"Sa wakas!!! Halos 3 years bago tayo nagkasama-sama!!! Banana Fam!!! Congratulations @iamangelicap and @gregg_homan ! Happy kami para sa inyo," Prats wrote.

Panganiban and Homan are expecting their first child together.

Below are some of the snaps from their reunion as shared by Gainza.

