Angelica Panganiban announces pregnancy

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban is pregnant.

The actress made the announcement via her Instagram page on Sunday, surprising her social media followers.

Sharing a photo of her sonogram with her and boyfriend Gregg Homan in the background, Panganiban said she is looking forward to finally playing the most important role of her life.

“Ay! Na post!! Sa wakas!!! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinaka hihintay, at pinaka importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako,” she said.

“Opo, may matres ako mga baklaaah! pagpapasalamat ko na rin ang mga kapamilya, kaibigan, at mga marites na sumuporta, nagdiwang, nagdasal at patuloy na nagdadasal para sa pamilya namin. Waaaaaah! Huhuhu. May pamilya na ko. Kaiyaq pramis,” she added.

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over a year. They marked their first anniversary last July.

After a string of heartbreaks that publicly unfolded, it was only in November 2020 when Panganiban was rumored to be in a relationship again.

On New Year’s Day in 2021, she confirmed that speculation by posting a snap of her sharing a kiss with a man, with fireworks in the background.

At the time, Panganiban hadn’t yet identified him to be Homan. She publicly introduced him, with a selfie, a month later.

Homan’s Instagram profile indicates he is involved in Bay Marine Subic, which designs and leases aluminum boats and landing crafts, as well as Mangrove Resort Hotel, a boutique hotel located in Olongapo, Zambales.

Homan is notably Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with fellow actors Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz, and Carlo Aquino.

