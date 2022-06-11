Angelica Panganiban, Gregg Homan are having a baby girl

Photo from Angelica Panganiban's vlog

MANILA – Actress Angelica Panganiban and her non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan have revealed the gender of their first baby – and it’s a girl.

The couple, through a vlog, announced on Saturday the development on Panganiban’s pregnancy. They shared what happened during the ultrasound checkup of the actress and the reveal to their family and close friends.

According to the Kapamilya actress, the gender reveal event was dedicated for the soon-to-be grandmothers of their baby.

Before reaching the hospital, Panganiban in jest bared her plans once she gave birth, including teaching her child how to sing but in gay lingo.

She also tried to come up with funny names for their child such as “Watch Me Whiff” and “Walaitu Homan.”

During the checkup, Homan did not have any gender preference for their baby as long as it is healthy.

It took the couple some minutes before they found out the gender but they both blurted out because of happiness when they learned that it is a girl.

“My mini me,” Panganiban said while crying.

Panganiban and Homan later immediately shared it to their loved ones.

Present in the gender reveal were the pair’s mothers and other family members. Actress Glaiza de Castro also attended the event.

She first revealed her pregnancy on March 20. She wrote: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over a year. They marked their first anniversary last July.