Andi Eigenmann on apologizing to Albie Casiño: ‘I owed that to him’

Former couple Andi Eigenmann and Albie Casiño. Instagram: @andieigengirl, @thestallion09

MANILA — Andi Eigenmann on Thursday clarified that she has apologized to her former boyfriend Albie Casiño, whose showbiz career was negatively impacted when he was tagged in 2011 as the father of the actress’ first baby.

Eigenmann broke her silence on her past relationship after an Instagram account tagged her in a post, which shows Casiño’s story update where he said Eigenmann has yet to apologize to him.

“Hindi pa,” he wrote, with crying emojis, attaching a screenshot of a Twitter post where a user asked whether Eigenmann has said sorry to Casiño, following news of her third pregnancy — her second with her current partner Philmar Alipayo.

Responding through a comment, Eigenmann wrote: “Not that I owe you any sort of explanation, but since you’re the only one that has tagged me in this, I actually already have. (You can ask him that too.)”

“You and the rest of the public are not aware, because I never owed you that apology. I owed that to him. You see, it’s one thing not to have given forgiveness. That’s something I can’t control. But it’s also another thing to say otherwise.”

In 2011, Eigenmann named Casiño as the father of her then-unborn child, writing in her blog that the actor “left me to take on this responsibility by myself.”

Casiño at the time was a fast-rising star, notably paired with Kathryn Bernardo in the primetime series “Mara Clara.” The controversy proved to be a challenging period in his career.

In 2016, Eigenmann’s boyfriend after Casiño, Jake Ejercito, confirmed that he is the father of the actress’ child, Ellie. He said a DNA test a year prior indicated that to be the case.

While Eigenmann and Ejercito are no longer together, they have managed to be on good terms as parents to Ellie.

Eigenmann has since stepped away from showbiz, and lives in Siargao with Alipayo. They welcomed their first child, Lilo, in July 2019. Early this week, Eigenmann announced they are expecting their second baby together.

“I think the fact that I’ve been blessed to have such a wonderful life after everything is enough proof that I’ve grown to become far different from the person I once was,” Eigenmann said.

“My past struggles have taught me that we can never really please everybody. That no matter what, there will always be people like you who will be quick to judge others without knowing their story. There will always be those who will see only what they want to, and hear only what they want to.”

She then asked the user behind the post: “Did any of you even remember that the root of this controversy was because I was physically abused? Right. I don’t think so. But you know what? I’m OK with it.”

Eigenmann, in 2012, accused Casiño of hurting her physically numerous times throughout their relationship, including when she initially told him about the pregnancy.

Pertaining to personal problems going public and the intrigues that once hounded her, Eigenmann said on Thursday: “This is exactly why I found my happiness living away from the limelight, and all the constant judgment from people you don’t even know, people whose opinions should never have mattered. But did. It still did. Because I was only human.”

“Through all this I’ve learned that kindness is key no matter what. And that has definitely done me so much good. You obviously don’t know me, so you probably wouldn’t know. Nevertheless I want you to try that too. I know times have been tough on all of us lately. But it always, always pays to be kind.”