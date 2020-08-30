Andi Eigenmann announces third pregnancy

MANILA – Baby number 3 is on the way for Andi Eigenmann.

The actress made the announcement as she greeted her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, a happy birthday through a vlog which she posted on YouTube on Sunday.

Eigenmann began her vlog by apologizing to Alipayo because she cannot be with him in Siargao on his special day.

Nonetheless, Eigenmann said they decided to prepare a little surprise for Alipayo to make him feel how much they love him.

“Happy birthday mahal ko. We miss you so much. I hope we get to go home to the island soon so we can be together again and we can celebrate your birthday together,” she said in Siargaonon.

Eigenmann thanked Alipayo for everything he does for their family and for giving them the “awesome life” they have in a paradise island.

Sharing her wish for her partner, Eigenmann said: “I hope you are also happy to have us in your life. To have me. I hope you’ll always be happy. And that you’ll keep inspiring everyone to work hard every day to achieve their dreams. And your dreams for your family. We’re almost there about to reach them.”

Towards the end of her vlog, Eigenmann told Alipayo her little surprise and birthday gift.

“We can’t wait to go back there and be complete again soon with you, me, Ellie, Lilo and our newest happy islander on the way. I am so happy to be building this family with you and I hope you consider this an amazing gift for you on your birthday,” she said.

Lilo is Eigenmann and Alipayo’s first child, while Ellie is the actress’ daughter with her former boyfriend Jake Ejercito.

In the same clip, Eigenmann showed off her growing baby bump. She is due to give birth in 2021.

Watch Eigenmann’s vlog below.