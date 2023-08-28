Yeng Constantino now owns her songs, thanks Star Music

Photo from Yeng Constantino's Instagram page

MANILA -- OPM singer-songwriter Yeng Constantino is now the owner of her songs.

Constantino, who has been in the music industry for 17 years already, said she is lucky to have acquired her catalog from ABS-CBN's music label Star Music.

In a report published by PUSH, Constantino, 34, thanked Star Music for understanding her.



“Hindi naman tayo bumabata so parang as I’m getting older –– I think I’ve been like this simula pa naman nung umpisa –– I always think about the future. Itong trabaho namin it’s not forever and what do I have to do in the present para ma-secure ko ang aking retirement pagtanda," Constantino said.

"Isa lang 'to sa mga steps na ginagawa ko para mas ma-secure 'yung future ko. Eventually I think 'yung songs are an investment as well,” added the hitmaker, who signed with Republic Records Philippines after parting ways with ABS-CBN's music label.

Constantino also stressed there's no animosity between her and Star Music.



“I’m so lucky kasi hindi siya naging war, walang ganun na nangyari… Ako mismo personally pumunta pa ako ng Star Music. Naiyak pa nga ako kasi siyempre laking hiya ko. Ayaw ko po mag-come off as ungrateful, ayaw ko pong ma-feel na I’m abandoning you guys. It’s not that it's more of a personal reason,” Constantino explained.

Constantino is now planning to release new versions of her songs.

“The good thing about owning my songs na ngayon, pwede kong i-rewrite 'yung lyrics kasi siyempre nag-go-grow din ako bilang songwriter. May mga songs dun na natatawa ako. I think I’m evolving as a songwriter as well,” Constantino said.

Just last month, Constantino release the extended play (EP) "Reimagined," featuring re-recordings of some of her previous hits.

Constantino is the first winner of the reality talent show “Pinoy Dream Academy” and is known for her hits like "Salamat," "Hawak Kamay" and "Ikaw."

Early this year, Constantino was named global ambassadress of Academy of Rock.

