MANILA -- Pop-rock star Yeng Constantino is now the global ambassadress of Academy of Rock (AOR).

On Instagram, Constantino shared her newest milestone as she uploaded snaps taken from the contract signing and press conference on Monday.

Her talent management Cornerstone Entertainment also released on social media photos from the special event.

In 2013, Constantino was named as AOR's ambassador in the Philippines.



According to its official website, AOR is the only music school in Singapore that is dedicated to teaching rock and popular music. Its mission is to raise the musicality of Singapore's youth and to promote rock music appreciation through a fun learning approach.

Constantino is the first winner of reality talent show “Pinoy Dream Academy” and is known for her hits including "Salamat," "Hawak Kamay" and "Ikaw."

