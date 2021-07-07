Enchong Dee, Joshua Garcia to open Academy of Rock Philippines

MANILA—Enchong Dee and Joshua Garcia are among the co-owners set to reopen the Academy of Rock (AOR) Philippines, a music school dedicated to teaching rock and popular music.

The two Kapamilya stars recently signed contracts as shareholders of the academy, alongside music producers Jonathan Manalo and Rox Santos, visual artist Kristine Lim, and entrepreneurs Benedict Mariategue and Jacinto Lee Gan Jr.

AOR, which originated in Singapore and was founded by Priscilla Teo, offers lessons in electric guitar, electric bass guitar, pop/rock vocals, drums and pop music theory.

The academy is said to also prepare students for the Rockschool UK examinations, the international examination board for rock music qualifications.

The relaunched venture will also expand to include a recording studio and talent management services for students.

Located at Scout Borromeo in Quezon City, AOR Philippines will open on July 18.

