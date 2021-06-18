Joshua Garcia took a workshop with Pen Medina to improve as an actor

Photos from Joshua Garcia's Instagram account and ABS-CBN Entertainment

Joshua Garcia owes some of his acting skills from veteran actor Pen Medina, who helped him when he was still starting out in showbiz.

In an interview with Pop Cinema, Garcia revealed that he took extra steps to improve his skills a year after his stint as a housemate on the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother.”

During his first year in the industry, Garcia only had a few projects. That was when he realized that something was wrong with him so he signed up for an acting workshop with Medina.

“Nagsimula 'yung pagmamahal ko sa acting simula noong isang taon na ko sa showbiz. Dumaan kasi ako sa parang walang trabahong binibigay sa 'kin. Napapalitan ako ng ibang artists,” Joshua said.

“Ginawa ko nun, nagpa-workshop ako kay Tito Pen Medina. Ako talaga nagbayad. Kahit wala pa kong pera nun masyado, nagbayad ako.”

It was only a one-day workshop with the veteran actor but Garcia was amazed by Medina's talent.

“Gumawa siya ng scenes sakin, nagbilang lang siya 1-10 ta's pagdating ng 10 umiiyak na siya bigla. Ang galing. Sobrang solid siya magturo,” he said.

According to Garcia, they started the workshop with just a normal conversation then shifted slowly to throwing teleserye-like lines.

This paved the way for him to land a role in Olivia Lamasan’s hit movie “Barcelona: A Love Untold” which was topbilled by the super love team of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in 2016.

He landed his first big role when he became part of “The Greatest Love” before starring in another series “The Good Son.” His last TV series was “The Killer Bride” with Janella Salvador.

“Sa umpisa lang talaga mahirap, kasi syempre hindi ko talaga gusto ang acting before. 'Yun 'yung example na minahal ko lang talaga siya kaya naging para sa 'kin,” Garcia quipped.

Garcia last worked with Medina in 2018 in the series “Ngayon at Kailanman” with his then-onscreen partner Julia Barretto.

Garcia joined "PBB: All In" in April 2014 and was dubbed as “Tatay’s Boy ng Batangas.” He missed the Big 4 bus after getting evicted with only six housemates left in the competition.

Despite not winning the reality contest, Garcia’s career blossomed starting with some stints on “ASAP” and “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

