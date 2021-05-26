Joshua Garcia joins cast of new ABS-CBN series ‘Viral’

MANILA — Joshua Garcia was introduced Wednesday as a cast member of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Viral,” joining previously announced stars Charlie Dizon, Jake Cuenca, and Dimples Romana.

RCD Narratives announced Garcia’s part through a series of posts providing glimpses of the cast’s pictorial, which was also the first look at the actors in character.

“Welcome to Team Viral, Joshua Garcia!” the ABS-CBN unit said, without detailing the acclaimed actor’s role.

RCD Narratives, which produced the romance thriller “The Killer Bride” and the war drama “A Soldier’s Heart,” previously teased that “Viral” will center on a woman (Dizon) who becomes a victim of a sex scandal.

Garcia’s last starring role in a teleserye was 2020’s “The Killer Bride,” where he also appeared alongside “Viral” co-star Miko Raval.

Cast members of “Viral,” who were seen at the Wednesday pictorial, include Rommel Padilla, Ria Atayde, Maxene Magalona, Vance Larena, Kaila Estrada, Markus Paterson, Gian Magdangal, Louise Abuel, Karina Bautista, and Aljon Mendoza.

“Viral” will be directed by Dado Lumibao and Froy Allan Leonardo, who last collaborated on “The Killer Bride.”

The series’ release date has yet to be announced.

“Viral” will be seen on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live-streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV in Mega Manila), according to an earlier announcement.

