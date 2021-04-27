Joshua Garcia marks 7th year in showbiz with throwback photos

Photo from Joshua Garcia Instagram account.

Actor Joshua Garcia shared some snaps of his seven-year-old career as he celebrated his anniversary since entering the showbiz industry in 2014 through the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

In an Instagram post, Garcia uploaded a series of photos of his work in the span of seven years, including mall shows, behind-the-scenes shots of projects, and attending fans’ events.

Included in the photos were veteran actress Nora Aunor, his Maalaala Mo Kaya stint, Director Olivia Lamasan, and former onscreen partner Janella Salvador.

In the said post, the actor admitted he misses acting and hoped things would return to normal.

“Celebrating my 7th year in showbiz... I miss acting so much, and I hope everything goes back to the way it used to be. Stay safe everyone, and I love you all,” he said in the caption.

Garcia joined "PBB: All In" in April 2014 and was dubbed as “Tatay’s Boy ng Batangas.” He missed the Big 4 bus after getting evicted with only six housemates left in the competition.

Despite not winning the reality contest, Garcia’s career blossomed starting with some stints on “ASAP” and “Maalaala Mo Kaya.”

He first landed a big role on TV series when he became part of “The Greatest Love” before starring in another series “The Good Son.” His last TV series was “The Killer Bride” with Salvador.

Garcia also thrived in the big screen which started with “You’re Still The One.” He also top-billed blockbuster films “Vince and Kath and James” and “Love You To The Stars And Back” alongside former girlfriend, Julia Barretto.

He recently made headlines after the viral music video of Moira’s “Paubaya” which he and Barretto starred in.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC