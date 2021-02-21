'Parang sakto masyado sa amin': Joshua talks about doing music video of 'Paubaya'

MANILA – For the first time since appearing in the now viral music video of Moira dela Torre’s “Paubaya,” Joshua Garcia spoke up about what drew him to the project which also co-starred his ex-girlfriend, Julia Barretto.

Speaking with Kim Chiu and Enchong Dee during their spiels on “ASAP Natin To” Sunday, Garcia said the main factor why he agreed to appear on the music video was his close relationship with Barretto, dela Torre and the latter’s husband Jason Hernandez.

“Simple lang ang sagot ko diyan -- yung friendship namin nila Moi, nila Kuya Jason and Julia. Yun yung isa sa nagpa-Oo talaga sa akin. Seryoso, totoo yun,” he said.

Garcia said he listened to the song first and felt that it encapsulated what happened in his past relationship with Barretto.

“Si Moi yung nag-ask sa akin eh. Sabi niya, ‘Okay ka ba to do this Paubaya?’ Napakinggan ko yung kanta. Sabi ko, ‘Ang ganda nito ah. Parang saktong sakto masyado sa amin,’” he said.

When asked how involved he and Barretto were in writing their heartfelt dialogue, Garcia explained: “May script siya, kami yung gumawa - ako, si Moi, si Kuya Jason and si Jul. Kami yung gumawa apat.”

“May script siya, siyempre may guide kung hanggang saan lang kayo. Pero yung sasabihin as an actor, kung saan ka komportable siyempre, kung saan mo mararamdaman,” he added.

When Chiu asked Garcia why he apologized to Barretto in the music video, the actor appeared to have been caught off guard and just jested that they throw him another question.

Garcia then accommodated a question from a fan, who asked if he found it easy working with Barretto and the rest of the team in the music video.

“Oo naman. Ka-message ko nga si Kuya Jason before the shoot. Sabi ko sa kanya, ‘Bro, sigurado ako exciting itong mangyayari.’ Kasi parang doon na lang kami ulit nagsama-sama ulit. Last project naming ginawa na magkakasama is ‘Love You to the Stars and Back,’ yung ‘Torete’ ni Moi,” he said.

Upon the release of the “Paubaya” music video on Valentine’s Day last week, the reunion of the “JoshLia” tandem became an instant trending topic on Twitter.

Garcia and Barretto co-starred in a teleserye and five films starting in 2016. They broke up in 2019 signaling the end of not only their real-life relationship, but also their love team.

As of writing, dela Torre's hit music video has already garnered over 18 million views and it remains to be the top trending content on YouTube.

