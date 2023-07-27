Yeng Constantino to release EP 'Reimagined'

MANILA -- OPM hitmaker Yeng Constantino is set to release an extended play (EP) "Reimagined," featuring re-recordings of some of her previous hits.

"Makalipas ang ilang taon, nasa pangangalaga ko na ang aking music catalogue. At dahil d'yan binigyan ko ng bagong bihis ang ilan sa mga kantang minahal nyo galing sakin. Ito ang 'REIMAGINED.' Unang limang kanta sa marami pang susunod. Palagi akong magpapasalamat sa lahat ng suportang binigay at binibigay n'yo sa 'kin. Alay ko lahat ng ito sa inyo Yengsters!" she wrote,

Featured in the EP are five tracks including new versions of her signature songs "Salamat," "Lapit," and "Ako Muna," which she said she loves to perform in her live shows.

It also includes the previously unreleased "Pag-Ayaw Mo Na," which she said is one of her favorite compostions; and "Kasalanan Ko Ba," which she originally wrote for Jaya and was given a new flavor for the EP.

"The process of making this project has been so much fun. Mula sa paghalughog ng music catalogue ko, pag-areglo, pag-record, pag-isip ng album cover at ngayon paghatid nito sa inyo. Balewala ang eyebags at pagod! Samahan nyo ko magbaliktanaw sa mga kantang sinulat ko! " she wrote on Instagram.

"Reimagined" will be available starting July 28.

Constantino is the first winner of the reality talent show “Pinoy Dream Academy” and is known for her hits including "Salamat," "Hawak Kamay" and "Ikaw."

Early this year, Constantino was named global ambassadress of Academy of Rock.

