If he only had one request to his separated parents, Ryan Bang said he hopes they could spend a meal together as a family again.

The Korean host and comedian acknowledged longing to have a normal family when asked for a message for his parents during the “Reina ng Tahanan” segment of “It’s Showtime”.

During the Saturday episode of the noontime show, Vice Ganda candidly asked his fellow hosts: “Tayong mga anak, kung makakalimutan na natin lahat bukas, ano’ng ibibilin mo sa magulang mo?”

Actress Kim Chiu was first to answer, saying she would remind her father to always take his medicine and have his executive checkup.

Following Chiu was Bang who said: “Gusto ko isang dinner kasama mommy, daddy ko. Isang dinner lang.”

The former PBB housemate then revealed that he has not had that experience in a long while.

“Hindi pa kami nag-dinner together kasama pamilya ko. Bago mag-elementary iyong huli,” Bang shared.

The Korean actor said it has always been his dream to dine with his parents again but he does not want to force the issue, as they have yet to patch things up.

He became teary-eyed sharing his thoughts.

“Gusto ko casual lang kasi ’pag kumakain ako sa restaurant. Naiinggit ako. ’Pag nakikita ko . . . basta naiinggit ako,” Bang said.

“Di ako humihingi ng malaki. Gusto ko lang dinner kasama mommy, daddy, ako. Tatlo lang. Parang normal family.”

Despite the current circumstances, Bang, who has not seen his parents in Korea for 3 years now mainly because of the pandemic, remains hopeful his wish will come true.