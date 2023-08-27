Lovi Poe marries fiance Monty Blencowe in UK

Lovi Poe has tied the knot with her fiancé Monty Blencowe in the United Kingdom.

The two exchanged vows during a ceremony held at the Cliveden House in England, which is a storied landmark built in 1666 by the second Duke of Buckingham.

Radiant in her ivory wedding gown, Poe gracefully walked down the aisle to an instrumental rendition of “Pangarap Ko ang Ibigin Ka.”

Among those who attended the celebration were Sen. Grace Poe, Brian Poe Llamanzares, celebrity couple Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho, actresses Bela Padilla and Rhian Ramos, and eventologist Tim Yap.

Early this month, Poe showed a clip of her wearing a ring by the beach as she revealed that she and Blencowe are engaged. "A couple of years ago, there were two coffees, one sunrise, and a ring."

"We’ve shared and celebrated this moment quietly with our family and closest friends, so we’re now more than happy to share this sweet #lifeupdate with you," she added in an Instagram post.

Despite her long-distance relationship with Blencowe, who is based in Los Angeles, Poe earlier assured that they are happy with what they have.

Poe plays Mokang, the love interest of Coco Martin's Tanggol, on "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."