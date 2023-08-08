Lovi Poe reveals engagement with Montey Blencowe

MANILA — Actress Lovi Poe revealed Tuesday her engagement to her boyfriend Montey Blencowe.

In an Instagram post, Poe showed a clip wearing a ring near a beach. "A couple of years ago, there were two coffees, one sunrise, and a ring."

"We’ve shared and celebrated this moment quietly with our family and closest friends, so we’re now more than happy to share this sweet #lifeupdate with you," she added in an Instagram post.

Despite her long-distance relationship with Blencowe, who is based in Los Angeles, Poe earlier assured they are happy with what they have.

Poe currently plays Mokang in "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," the love interest of Coco Martin's Tanggol.

