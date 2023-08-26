MANILA – Kapamilya actress Lovi Poe disclosed a major tease in her upcoming wedding with fiance Monty Blencowe.

Poe first dropped a snap of one of their sealed wedding invitations which have a photo of the Cliveden House in England, where their wedding will take place.

“Signed. Sealed. Delivered,” she wrote in the caption.

In her recent Instagram post, the “Batang Quiapo” star posted a solo shot of the Cliveden House, adding: “You give me butterflies.”

Cliveden House is a storied landmark in the United Kingdom, having been built in 1666 by the 2nd Duke of Buckingham.

According to its website, the House remained a pinnacle of intrigue and glamor for the elite. Now, it has been repurposed as an award-winning hotel – hosting iconic celebrations and exclusive country house escape just an hour away from London.

Early this month, Poe showed a clip of her wearing a ring by the beach as she revealed that she and Blencowe are engaged. "A couple of years ago, there were two coffees, one sunrise, and a ring."

"We’ve shared and celebrated this moment quietly with our family and closest friends, so we’re now more than happy to share this sweet #lifeupdate with you," she added in an Instagram post.

Despite her long-distance relationship with Blencowe, who is based in Los Angeles, Poe earlier assured that they are happy with what they have.

Poe currently plays Mokang, the love interest of Coco Martin's Tanggol, on "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."



